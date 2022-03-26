Ukrainian fashion brand in bombarded city picks up and flees
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Just days ago, Artem Gorelov was trying to survive in one of the most brutal parts of Ukraine, the Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Now he stands in a quiet room in the late afternoon sunlight, hand-making hats for a local fashion brand worn by Madonna and Ukraine’s first lady. Gorelov has joined Ukrainians’ massive migration west to the city of Lviv near Poland, and unusually, the 100-employee company he works for arrived with him. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand Ruslan Baginskiy is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war.
