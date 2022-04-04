Skip to Content
Australia urges Vietnam to free jailed democracy supporter

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government is urging Vietnam to free on health grounds a 72-year-old Vietnamese-born Australian serving a 12-year prison sentence for supporting a pro-democracy group. Chau Van Kham had been sentenced in 2019 on terrorism convictions related to his support for democracy group Viet Tan. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she had argued for his release in speaking with Vietnam’s foreign minister last week. Payne says she sought consideration that he is in his 70s and unwell. Vietnam’s Communist government said Kham was assigned by Viet Tan to raise funds in Australia for the group’s “reactionary activities” in Vietnam.

