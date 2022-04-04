Russia urged to stop using land mines in its war in Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines is urging Russia stop its troops in Ukraine from laying the weapons that too often kill and maim civilians. Colombian Ambassador Alicia Arango Olmos is this year’s president of state parties to the 1997 convention banning the production and use of land mines. He expressed deep concern Monday about media reports that Russia is using land mines in its war in Ukraine. She pointed to Human Rights Watch, which said on March 29 that Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal technicians located anti-personnel mines in the eastern Kharkiv region a day earlier.