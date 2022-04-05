A hit man’s last job? Killer tells judge he’s a changed man

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 73-year-old hit man who recently pleaded guilty to the contract killing of a political consultant in New Jersey says he’s finally through living a life of crime. George Bratsenis was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for a Connecticut bank robbery. He told the judge a recent cancer diagnosis changed his outlook on life. The sentencing in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, came less than two weeks after Bratsenis pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars to kill political consultant Michael Galdieri, who was stabbed to death in his New Jersey home in 2014.