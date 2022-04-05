Analysis: 3 GOP senators buck party to back Biden court pick

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Republican senators are breaking from their party to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court. Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah are marking the historical moment by building legacies of their own. The three have broken with their party before at critical junctures, despite the political risks of standing alone. As the other Republican senators line up to oppose Jackson, the support from the three outliers gives Biden the bipartisan backing he was seeking for the choice, but may do little to shield them from the political blowback.