Australia, UK, US alliance to develop hypersonic missiles

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and Australia are expected to announce as soon as Tuesday that they will work together via the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS to develop hypersonic missiles, That’s according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be formally announced plan. The U.S., Russia and China have looked to develop hypersonic missile — a system so fast that it cannot be intercepted by any current missile defense system. In October, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that China had conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon system.