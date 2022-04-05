Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition. The White House said Tuesday that Biden is ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate an urgent new initiative across federal agencies, building on research already under way at the National Institutes of Health. Biden also directed federal agencies to support patients and doctors by providing science-based best practices for treating long COVID, maintaining access to insurance coverage, and protecting the rights of workers coping with the condition.