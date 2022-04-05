Camila Alves McConaughey takes on picky eaters, with love

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Camila Alves McConaughey has co-written a new children’s book about a bunch of picky eaters. Only in this case, the picky eaters aren’t the children. “Just Try One Bite” follows three kids as they try to get their parents to put down the ice cream, cake and chicken fried steak and embrace healthy, whole foods. Actually, they just want the adults to take a single bite of anything healthy. The rhyming book features well-meaning kids confronting their junk-food-loving parents — who somewhat resemble Alves and her husband, actor Matthew McConaughey — about giving kale a chance. It’s a role reversal with plenty of humor.