Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The California Democrat made the announcement Tuesday evening in a tweet that says he’s feeling fine and will quarantine. The 61-year-old Schiff says he’s been vaccinated and boosted and urged everyone to be vaccinated. Several other political figures have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CIA Director William Burns and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, received his fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week.