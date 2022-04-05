Danish aid chief says group’s Afghan female staff working

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Danish aid group has been able to keep its Afghan women employees working, even after the Taliban takeover of the country last August. Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, said on Tuesday that she has held meetings with Taliban officials and pressed them on the rights of women. She says that without the NGO’s female staff, it would not be able to reach half the population of Afghanistan. Slente spoke during a visit to Kabul. She says the NGO has been working since August “to ensure that our female staff can continue working and go to work” in Afghanistan.