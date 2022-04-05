Disconnected: Some Masters fans ‘jonesing’ for their phones

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For some patrons at the Masters, the fear of missing out is real. The rules at Augusta National prohibit fans from bringing their phones in. That leaves some feeling disconnected as they make their way around the course. Some fans argue being able to drop off the grid for a bit is part of the tournament’s allure. One fan said the initial anxiety of unplugging eases as you make your way around the course and that it serves as a welcome escape from the hectic pace of daily life.