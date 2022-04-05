Famed directors denounce sexual abuse in Japanese filmmaking

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A #MeToo crisis is raging in the Japanese film industry. A petition expressing outrage over sexual abuse has been signed by dozens of filmmakers and follow recent reports about abuse allegations in the industry. The premiere of two films directed by Hideo Sakaki was suddenly canceled after a magazine reported allegations of sexual violence from several women. Actor Houka Kinoshita is taking a leave from work after two women accused him of demanding sex against their will. Director Shion Sono has also been accused of abuse. The petition calls for such acts to stop and notes that filmmaking is a team effort and best done by empowered partners.