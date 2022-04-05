Georgia legislature drifts right in 2022 election year

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The 2022 session of the Georgia General assembly saw some bright moments of bipartisan cooperating, including a mental health overhaul. But there were many more memorable votes aimed squarely at Republican primary voters. That dynamic was driven by Gov. Brian Kemp’s need to shore up his conservative credentials against a challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Also influencing the rightward drift were other Republicans’ bids for statewide office. Firm GOP control of the legislature gave Kemp and others a long list of achievements. But Democrats and even some Republicans warn that catering to Republican primary voters could be a dangerous game.