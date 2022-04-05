German minister backs off ending obligatory COVID isolation

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has backed off a decision to end obligatory isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19, declaring that it was a mistake and sent the wrong signal. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday that the obligatory self-isolation, usually for 10 days — which can be cut to seven days with a negative test — would be scrapped May 1 and replaced with a strong recommendation to isolate for five days. Lauterbach announced his change of heart Tuesday night, saying he would give more details on Wednesday. The plan is now to keep a five-day obligatory isolation.