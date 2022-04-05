Germany: Deal on radio beacons makes space for wind turbines

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has resolved a long-running spat that will allow the construction of more than 1,000 onshore wind turbines, boosting efforts to expand the use of renewable energy. The economy and transport ministries said Tuesday that a deal has been struck to amend safety rules for weather radars and ground-based radio beacons for aircraft navigation. Officials said this would allow wind turbines with an installed capacity of about 5 Gigawatts to be built in regions where they were previously banned. The center-left government that came to power last year has pledged to massively expand the use of renewable energy to reduce Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions and reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.