Greece: 2 arrested from sailboat in distress with 70 aboard

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says two people have been arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling and endangering lives for steering a sailboat with a further 68 people on board that ran into trouble off the western coast of Greece last week. The coast guard said Tuesday the Iraqi national and Syrian national have been remanded in custody pending trial. The sailboat had set out from Turkey and was heading to Italy when it ran into trouble off western Greece last Thursday, the coast guard said. Those on board were from Iran, Syria and Iraq. A search and rescue operation was launched and the boat was escorted safely to the southwestern Greek port of Pylos on Friday afternoon.