Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found last week in a member’s home came from the medical waste being disposed by a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic. The group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted the police to collect the fetuses in hopes that an autopsy would prove that the clinic was conducting federally illegal late-stage abortions. Last week the Metropolitan Police Department removed five aborted fetuses from the home of Lauren Handy, a longtime anti-abortion rights activist. Police removed the fetuses one day after Handy and eight others were charged with blocking access to an abortion clinic in 2020.