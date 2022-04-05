In Bucha, Ukraine, burned, piled bodies among latest horrors

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Six charred bodies piled together were being investigated on Tuesday in Bucha, the town where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces. It was not clear who the people were or under what circumstances they were killed. One of the bodies was smaller than the others, likely a child, said Andrii Nebytov, head of police in the Kyiv region. One of the bodies had a gunshot wound to the head. “It’s horrible,” said Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky at the scene, as authorities began to investigate. The minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin should “go to hell.”