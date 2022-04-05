Iran stabbing attack leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at holy shrine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state-run media says that an assailant has stabbed three clerics at the most revered Shiite site in Iran, killing one and injuring the other two before he was arrested. The motive for the attack remained unclear. One cleric died almost instantly after being stabbed at the Imam Reza shrine, a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims in Iran’s holy northeast city of Mashhad. Two others were wounded and taken to a hospital. The attack happened Tuesday on the third day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan that draws Muslim worshippers to communal prayers at mosques across the country. Such violent acts at the holy shrine remain rare.