Israeli firm’s spyware used on Jordan activists, report says

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Digital-rights researchers have concluded that the mobile phones of four Jordanian human rights activists were hacked with software made by the Israeli spyware company NSO Group. Tuesday’s findings by Front Line Defenders and the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said at least some of the attacks appear to have been carried out by the Jordanian government. It was the latest in a series of reports linking NSO’s Pegasus spyware software to abuses by authoritarian governments. NSO declined to comment on the report’s conclusions or say whether Jordan is a client. But it says the monitoring of political activists would amount to a “severe misuse” of its product.