By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating the fate of a man charged with exploiting college friends of his daughter to get free labor and millions of dollars after convincing them that they’d poisoned him. The Manhattan federal court jury started Tuesday to weigh the evidence of racketeering, sex trafficking, conspiracy, forced labor and other charges against Lawrence Ray. Ray, described most frequently as “Larry” by trial witnesses over the last month, could face life in prison if he is convicted. Closing arguments concluded Tuesday before Judge Lewis J. Liman instructed jurors on the law they must follow during deliberations.