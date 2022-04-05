Lawyer charged in Durham probe seeks to bar dossier evidence

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation is asking a judge to bar from his upcoming trial any evidence or testimony related to the so-called “Steele dossier.” That’s a collection of Democratic-funded research assembled by former British operative Christopher Steele purporting to link Donald Trump to Russia. Attorneys for Michael Sussmann said prosecutors on special counsel John Durham’s team told them last month that they plan to introduce testimony related to the dossier. Both sides are arguing over the scope of evidence that could be used during the trial.