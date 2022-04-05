Macron leads polls but turnout a big question in French vote

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is the clear favorite in the country’s presidential vote on Sunday. Yet a big unknown factor may prove decisive in the election. An unprecedented proportion of French people say they are unsure of who to vote for or don’t intend to vote at all. The pro-European centrist is still comfortably leading in the polls. His main challenger, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, appears on the rise in recent days. Both are in good position to reach France’s presidential runoff on April 24, which would be a replay of the 2017 election in which Macron handily beat Le Pen. But pollsters say a low turnout could have a major impact on the vote.