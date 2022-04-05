Mississippi governor signs state’s largest income tax cut

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi residents will pay lower income taxes, beginning in 2023. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed a bill that will reduce the state income tax over four years. It is the largest income tax cut in the state’s history. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation. Supporters say a significant tax cut could spur economic growth and attract new residents to the state. Opponents say reducing the income tax would mean less money for schools, health care, roads and other services, especially hurting poor and working-class residents.