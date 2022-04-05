NBA at 75: 2010s featured seismic shifts on, off the court

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

Two of the NBA’s most significant dynasties emerged in the second decade of the 2000s. LeBron James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a Miami Heat super team that reached four straight finals, winning a pair of championships. Then came the ascension of Steph Curry’s fling-it-up-from anywhere Golden State Warriors, who claimed three titles of their own. But enough about those great teams. There were also significant developments happening away from the court. With James, Curry and others setting the tone, NBA players increasingly led a clarion call for social justice in the 2010s.