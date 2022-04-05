Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio has pleaded not guilty to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, prosecutors say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack. They also say he had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol. A judge has postponed the May 18 trial for Tarrio and five others affiliated with the far-right group.