Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion case

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony assault case in which he is charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. Lanez was handcuffed in a Los Angeles courtroom and spent several hours in jail before he posted bail and was released. The judge found that tweets he had sent seemed to be clear messages to Megan Thee Stallion, and ordered him not to mention her on social media. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to firing the shots that led to his arrest in 2020.