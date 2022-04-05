Rural Nevadan accused of kidnapping now charged with murder

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Prosecutors say a rural Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old Fernley woman last month fatally shot Naomi Irion and buried her body in a remote high-desert area. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye filed an amended criminal complaint Tuesday adding first-degree murder and other crimes to the kidnapping charge already facing 41-year-old Troy Driver of Fallon. He’s accused of kidnapping Irion from a Walmart parking lot on March 12 and killing her on or before March 25. That’s the day Driver was arrested on the kidnapping charge. Investigators found her body four days later in a grave in neighboring Churchill County.