Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids

BEIJING (AP) — Following a public uproar, Shanghai will allow parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19 as China’s largest city sees another jump in cases. A top city health official on Wednesday said parents who “fully comprehend the health risks” and sign an agreement will be permitted to accompany their children in monitoring facilities. However, parents must still wear masks, eat separately, avoid sharing personal items and “strictly follow” all aspects of the management system. News that parents were being separated from their infected children sparked a wave of protest online, further fueled by pictures showing several children held in each cot and no parents in sight. Shanghai remains under complete lockdown to fight China’s latest outbreak.