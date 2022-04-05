Top general urges more US troops in eastern Europe

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says the United States should look at the development of more bases in Eastern Europe to protect against Russian aggression. Army Gen. Mark Milley favors rotating forces through those bases rather making permanent deployments. The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman says the basing could be funded by other countries such as Poland and the Baltics that want more U.S. troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who appeared with Milley at a congressional hearing Tuesday, said any effort to adjust security in Eastern Europe is a “work in progress” that probably will be discussed at the NATO summit in June.