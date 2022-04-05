US: Discrimination based on opioid treatment violates law

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

The U.S. Department of Justice is warning employers, healthcare providers and others not to discriminate against people who are using prescribed medication to treat opioid addiction. The department’s Civil Rights Division released guidelines on the issue Tuesday. Building acceptance of using drugs such as methadone to treat addiction is seen as essential to curtailing an overdose epidemic that has deepened in recent years in the U.S. The federal government this year has sued Pennsylvania courts and reached a settlement with a Colorado nonprofit that serves the homeless over alleged discrimination.