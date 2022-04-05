White House reunion is latest sign of Biden-Obama friendship

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the final days of his presidency, Barack Obama surprised then-Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and moved his No. 2 to tears by evoking the poetry of W.B. Yeats to declare, “Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.’” Obama returned Tuesday to the White House for the first time since leaving it in January 2021. Biden officials say the reunion underscores a personal bond that transcends politics. “They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.