Women watch Costa Rica’s president-elect warily

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — The election of conservative economist Rodrigo Chaves to be Costa Rica’s next president has worried many women because of sexual harassment allegations against him. The World Bank found that Chaves sexually harassed various women while he was employed there. Ultimately, he was sanctioned for misconduct, demoted and pushed out. The allegations did not keep him from winning easily in a runoff election Sunday. Some women are concerned about the message that sends. Chaves has denied the allegations and said he will not discuss the matter further.