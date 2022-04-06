Al Qaida leader circulates video; dispels rumor of his death

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A rare video has appeared of al Qaida’s chief praising an Indian Muslim woman who in February defied a ban on hijab wearing, revealing the first proof in years that he is still alive. Rumors of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri have circulated for more than two years, but in a video released on Tuesday and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, the reclusive al Qaida chief praises Muskan Khan who defied a ban on the wearing of the hijab in schools in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.