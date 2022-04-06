EU officials probe salmonella cases linked to chocolate eggs

LONDON (AP) — European health officials say they are investigating a “rapidly evolving” outbreak of salmonella in 134 children that appears to be linked to chocolate Easter eggs that normally contain a surprise toy inside. In a statement on Wednesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said chocolate products were identified “as the likely route of infection,” adding that children mainly under 10 years of age were affected. The first case was detected in Britain in January. Officials said the epidemic has been characterized “by an unusually high proportion of children being hospitalized” and noted that product recalls have been started in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and the U.K.