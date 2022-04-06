EU officials say it’s too early to consider 4th COVID dose

LONDON (AP) — European health officials say it’s too early to consider giving a fourth dose of messenger RNA coronavirus vaccines to most people, but say an extra booster can be administered to people over age 80. In a statement on Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said they had reviewed data for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. The agencies said there was no evidence that a fourth dose would benefit people under age 80, but acknowledged that if the epidemic changed, new guidance might be necessary.