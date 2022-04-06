France’s top presidential contenders: Who’s proposing what?

PARIS (AP) — Sunday’s first round of the French presidential election involves one frontrunner, centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron, seeking a second term, and eleven challengers from the far left to the far right. The two top candidates in the first round qualify for an April 24 runoff. Their policy plans are as diverse as the field of candidates. One issue that unites them is Ukraine, with even candidates that have in the past voiced support for President Vladimir Putin condemning Moscow’s invasion.