Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:52 AM

France’s top presidential contenders: Who’s proposing what?

KTVZ

PARIS (AP) — Sunday’s first round of the French presidential election involves one frontrunner, centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron, seeking a second term, and eleven challengers from the far left to the far right. The two top candidates in the first round qualify for an April 24 runoff. Their policy plans are as diverse as the field of candidates. One issue that unites them is Ukraine, with even candidates that have in the past voiced support for President Vladimir Putin condemning Moscow’s invasion.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content