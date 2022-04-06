Germany arrests 4 in investigation of far-right groups
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested four alleged members of a far-right group in an investigation targeting several extremist organizations. Federal prosecutors say the four men were detained Wednesday in central Germany. They say the four were leading members of a far-right combat sports group, “Knockout 51.” In all, 61 properties in various parts of Germany were raided on Wednesday. More people are under investigation in connection with three other extremist groups.
