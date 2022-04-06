Germany arrests Syrian accused of torturing captives with IS

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators have arrested a Syrian man accused of war crimes for allegedly torturing captives while he was with the Islamic State group in Syria in 2014. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested on Wednesday in Berlin. He is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, crimes against humanity, war crimes and bodily harm. Prosecutors say the suspect joined IS in summer 2014 and participated in an attack that August on the Shueitat tribe in the Deir el-Zour region of eastern Syria. Activists reported death tolls ranging up to 700. He is accused of abusing and torturing three captives after that attack.