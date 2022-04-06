NATO chief says Finland, Sweden welcome to apply to join

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance would quickly welcome Finland and Sweden into the fold if they decided to apply. Russia’s war on Ukraine is spurring public support for NATO membership in the two Nordic countries. Stoltenberg said Wednesday that NATO might also be ready to provide security guarantees to the countries if any potential membership bid angers Russia. A poll in Finland last month showed that, for the first time, more than 50% of Finns support joining the Western military alliance. In neighboring Sweden, a similar poll showed that those in favor of NATO membership outnumber those against. Stoltenberg says that “if they decide to apply, I expect that all allies will welcome them.”