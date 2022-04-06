Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:38 AM

Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting

KTVZ

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is dead and a police officer is seriously wounded after a shooting in suburban Minneapolis. Roseville officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night. Police say the suspect shot at police and neighboring homes, striking an officer. Police said early Wednesday that the officer was hospitalized for a serious gunshot wound. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, where police say the 53-year-old man was pronounced dead. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man was fatally wounded in the shooting, which is under investigation.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content