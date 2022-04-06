Smoky Mountains seeks parking fees, campsite rate increases

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park wants to start charging parking fees and increase rates for campsites, day-use cabin rentals and picnic pavilions. The park says the changes, which include a $5 daily parking fee, would be effective next year. The park says visits have increased 57% over the past decade and has taken a toll on facilities. It says additional revenue from the changes would allow the park to address renovations, law enforcement staffing challenges and services including trail maintenance and trash removal. The park is seeking public comment through May 7 and has scheduled a virtual public meeting on April 14 to discuss the proposals.