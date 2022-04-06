WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization reports that the number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week. In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported last week, a 16% weekly decline. The more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19 last week also represented a decline. The U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world. However, it warned that the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because many countries have stopped widespread testing for the coronavirus. WHO says it is tracking an omicron variant that is a recombination of two versions: BA.1 and BA.2, which was first detected in Britain in January.