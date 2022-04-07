Pakistan’s top court to announce ruling on political crisis

By KATHY GANNON and MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ended four days of hearings to solve a major political crisis and is expected to announce its decision later in the evening. The crisis began when Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies sidestepped a no-confidence motion by opposition lawmakers that seemed certain to unseat the premier. Khan’s move set the stage for early elections. Khan has long accused the opposition of working with the United States to unseat him. The five-member bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court this week listened to Khan’s lawyers, the opposition and the country’s president argue their positions. The court’s ruling is to be announced on Thursday evening.