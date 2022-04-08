Japan, Philippines seek pact to further defense cooperation

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the Philippines have agreed to start talks toward a possible defense agreement that would allow closer cooperation between their militaries amid regional tensions with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and their Philippine counterparts, Teodoro Locsin and Delfin Lorenzana, in their first so-called “2+2” security meeting on Saturday agreed to begin formal discussions about a possible reciprocal access agreement. Japan has expanded security talks and joint drills with countries that share concerns about China’s assertive territorial claims in the region, which is home to some of the world’s busiest sea lanes.