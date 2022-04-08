Pakistan’s embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote introduced by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. A combined opposition that stretches the political spectrum from left to radically religious says it has the 172 votes it needs in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to oust Imran Khan. Khan took to national television on the eve of the vote calling on his supporters to take to the streets on Sunday, an indication he seemed to believe he would lose the vote.