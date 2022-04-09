Australian prime minister calls May election

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has called for a May election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday advised Governor-General David Hurley as representative of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, to set the election date. Morrison will announce later on Sunday that Australia will go to the polls on May 14 or May 21. Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term. Morrison led his government to a narrow victory at the last election in 2019 despite opinion polls consistently placing the center-left opposition Australian Labor Party ahead.