Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new interference campaign in American politics. That’s according to a new assessment described to The Associated Press by several people who are familiar with the findings and spoke on condition of anonymity. Intelligence agencies have so far not found evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in 2016 and 2020. But officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as directly targeting him, leading him to try to respond in kind.