Mexicans vote on whether president stays or goes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans vote Sunday on whether their popular President should end his six-year term barely midway through or continue to the end. Strangely, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the one who pushed for the first-ever referendum of its kind. It was considered a safe bet. The referendum is only binding if at least 40% of the country’s electorate votes _ something experts believe unlikely _ and López Obrador has maintained approval ratings around 60%. With that in mind critics have decried the exercise as a waste of money _ almost $80 million _ and just a way for López Obrador to rally his base midway through his time in office.