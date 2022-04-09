Palestinians vandalize West Bank shrine as tensions soar

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinians set fire to a West Bank shrine revered by Jews as Israeli forces continued to operate in the occupied territory. The developments come after a spate of deadly attacks by Palestinians in Israel. The military said Sunday that some 100 Palestinians marched toward the prayer site late Saturday, rioted and set it ablaze. Meanwhile, forces were making arrests and operating around Jenin, home to two of the Palestinian attackers. Four attacks by Palestinians in recent weeks have killed more than a dozen people, one of the deadliest bursts of violence against Israelis in years.